Brasilia, July 31: In a bizarre and tragic incident from Brazil, a 20-year-old woman collapsed and died during a long-distance bus journey — only for police and medics to discover 26 iPhones glued to her body in what appears to be a botched smuggling attempt.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been made public, was traveling alone from Foz do Iguaçu — a city near the Paraguay and Argentina borders — to São Paulo. The incident occurred in Guarapuava, located in Brazil’s central Paraná region, when the bus made a scheduled stop at a roadside restaurant. Brazil Shocker: Refused Alcohol, Woman Ploughs Car Into Liquor Store Crushing 2 Employees; Video Surfaces.

According to reports, the woman began experiencing severe respiratory distress. She convulsed and suffered cardiac arrest shortly after. Paramedics tried to revive her for around 45 minutes but were unable to save her. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Brazil Shocker: 3-Year-Old Boy Dies in Back Seat of Car After Stepmother Allegedly Forgets To Drop Him at Nursery in Videira; Investigation Underway.

While emergency responders were assisting her, they discovered several packages strapped tightly to her torso. These packages turned out to contain 26 iPhones — all taped directly to her body. No narcotics were found, but multiple bottles of alcohol were recovered from her luggage.

Police believe the phones were being smuggled and have launched a full investigation. The seized iPhones have been handed over to Brazil’s Federal Revenue Service for further analysis. Forensic reports are awaited to determine the exact cause of death.

Officials from the Military Police, Civil Police, and Scientific Police responded to the scene, with sniffer dogs confirming no drugs were involved. The case has sparked widespread attention across Brazil and on social media, with users stunned by the extreme smuggling method.

Authorities are continuing to investigate whether the weight or tight strapping of the phones played a role in the young woman’s sudden death.

