Thanksgiving day 2021 will be celebrated in Canada on October 11. People in Canada wish each other on the occasion of Thanksgiving Day by sending greeting, images and messages. It  is a statutory holiday in most of Canada. Many communities in Canada hold events in the week prior to, and/or on the day.

Here are Tweets by People In Canada Wishing Each Other On The Thanksgiving Day Canada 2021:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)