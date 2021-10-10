Thanksgiving day 2021 will be celebrated in Canada on October 11. People in Canada wish each other on the occasion of Thanksgiving Day by sending greeting, images and messages. It is a statutory holiday in most of Canada. Many communities in Canada hold events in the week prior to, and/or on the day.

Here are Tweets by People In Canada Wishing Each Other On The Thanksgiving Day Canada 2021:

Tomorrow, Monday, October 11 is Thanksgiving Day in Canada and celebrates the sharing of food and harvest thanks. Happy Thanksgiving Canada! pic.twitter.com/b8Vcdw03bg — I.H of Hamilton ON (@IntervalHamOnt) October 10, 2021

Tomorrow (Monday Oct. 11) is Thanksgiving Day in Canada! We all give thanks to God for the wonderful gifts he has given us and continues to pour out on us. And we pray for all those in need - those we work with as part of our ministry, and everyone in need throughout the world! pic.twitter.com/Y3rWgdzf0s — Mama Maggie (@MamaMaggieCairo) October 10, 2021

Happy thanksgiving day Canada Eh 🇨🇦 🦃 It’s a gift to be able to give many thanks for the small things in your life, for the kind words and smiles. ✨🙏💕 — Tisay (@Tessavelino) October 10, 2021

