Canada Welcomed Maximum Number of Indian Students in 2019, Over 1.39 Lakh Study Permits Issued

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, February 18: Canada had yet another major year in international student recruitment. Canada's immigration agency granted study permits to more than one lakh Indian students for the second consecutive year. In 2019, Canada had approved 404,000 new study permits of which 1.39 lakh (34.5 percent) went to Indian students, Chinese students bagged 84,840 or 21 percent new study permits. New Visa Rules for Indian Passport Holders Makes International Travel Lot Easier to These Countries!

South Korean students were a distant third at 17,000 study permit. The others in the top 10 international student source country included France, Vietnam, Brazil, Iran, Nigeria, the United States, and Japan. New Schengen Visa Application Rules For Indian Citizens: Revised Fees and Advance Filing Details.

The year 2019 saw an overall increase of 13.8 percent over the previous year. In 2018, a total of 3.55 lakh students were issued. India has largely contributed to the growth, with the number of study permits issued to Indians having more than quadrupled since 2015.

Canada now has the fourth-largest international student population behind the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom and Australia. Quality education provided by its top universities and educational institutions has drawn the attention of international students.