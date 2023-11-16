Beijing, November 16: At least 19 people were killed on Thursday after a fire broke at a building of a coal mine company in China's Shanxi province, local authorities confirmed. According to the National Mine Safety Administration, the fire ripped through the second floor of the five-storey building located in Lishi district of Lyuliang city, Xinhua news agency reported. China Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Xintiandi Office Building in Tianjin, Viral Clip Shows Black Smoke Covering Skies.

China Coal Mine Company Fire

The death toll has risen to 25 after a fire broke out Thursday morning at a building of a coal mine company in north China's Shanxi Province. Currently, the fire has been put under control and the rescue effort still continues. pic.twitter.com/zpdTrMLFAS — Ifeng News (@IFENG__official) November 16, 2023

Rescue efforts are underway, the authorities added. The building belongs to the private Yongju coal mine company, which has a production capacity of 120 tonnes a year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2023 12:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).