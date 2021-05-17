Beijing, May 17: The Chinese mainland has reported five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

Three of them were reported in Liaoning and two in Anhui, reports Xinhua news agency.

There were also 20 new imported cases registered on the mainland, according to the Commission. Global COVID-19 Caseload Tops 162.1 Million, Deaths Surge to More Than 3.36 Million: Johns Hopkins University.

Of them, eight were reported in Zhejiang, six in Shanghai, four in Guangdong, and one each in Hunan and Sichuan. No new deaths related to Covid-19 were reported. China has so far reported 90,847 coronavirus cases and 4,636 deaths.

