Beijing, November 16: At least 26 people were killed on Thursday after a fire broke at a building of a coal mine company in China's Shanxi province, local authorities confirmed. According to the National Mine Safety Administration, the fire ripped through the second floor of the five-storey building located in Lishi district of Lyuliang city, Xinhua news agency reported. China Fire: Blaze Erupts at Building of Coal Mine Company in Shanxi Province; 19 Dead (Watch Video)

Rescue efforts are underway, the authorities added. More than 60 people have been sent to a local hospital for treatment. The building belongs to the private Yongju coal mine company, which has a production capacity of 120 tonnes a year. Shanxi province is China's largest producer of coal. China Fire: 19 Dead After Blaze Erupts at Building of Coal Mine Company in Shanxi Province (Watch Video)

Industrial accidents, which can result in fires, often occur in China, the BBC reported. In April, 29 people died in a hospital fire in the capital of Beijing. Last October, an explosion at a barbecue restaurant in the north-western Yinchuan province killed 31 people.