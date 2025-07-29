Elon Musk's xAI has released new image and video generation capabilities to the Grok AI chatbot. To access this feature, users must subscribe and join the waitlist for the 'Imagine' capability. Elon Musk said, "Download the @Grok app and subscribe to try out our video generation beta and Valentine/Ani". He also shared footage and said that the xAI team was working on bugs in Grok video generation. Microsoft Edge New AI Update: Tech Giant Launches ‘Copilot Mode’ for Its Browser, Offers Various Features for Improved Browsing Experience.

Grok Imagine Available as Beta Along With Valentine and Ani Companions

Download the @Grok app and subscribe to try out our video generation beta and Valentine/Ani — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 28, 2025

Grok Imagine Available as Beta, Join Waitlist: xAI

Download the Grok app now to join the waitlist for "Imagine" ✨ https://t.co/2jct5RlHMs — Engineering (@XEng) July 28, 2025

