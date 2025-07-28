Elon Musk reacted to see that Audrey Crews, a Neuralink patient, could write her name for the first time in 20 years. Audrey used only her thoughts to accomplish it. The tech billionaire reacted to X by saying, "She controls her computer just by thinking. Most people don’t realize this is possible." Audrey Crew shared a photo of her name via her official X account. She wrote, "I tried writing my name for the first time in 20 years. Im working on it. Lol #Neuralink". Elon Musk Responds on Grok AI Facing ‘Consensus Bias’, Says ‘Grok Will Sometimes Make Mistakes, We're Working on This’.

Elon Musk Highlighted Achievement of Neuralink Telepathy as Patient Audrey Crews Wrote Her Name for First Time in 20 Years

She is controlling her computer just by thinking. Most people don’t realize this is possible. https://t.co/5XnOaLfJU7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 27, 2025

