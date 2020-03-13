Coronavirus Infects Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, Test Report Shows 'Positive' For COVID-19: Local Media

Jair Bolsonaro (Photo Credits: IANS)

Brasilia, March 13: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive to the novel coronavirus, local media reports said on Friday. The Brazilian head of state was suspected to have contracted the deadly virus after two of his close aides, including his communications chief, was confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19. More details on the matter are awaited.

Worldwide, the death toll due to novel coronavirus has touched the 5,000-mark, with the maximum fatalities now being reported from Italy. The number of infected cases had crossed the 1,00,000-mark earlier this week. The World Health Organisation had on Wednesday declared coronavirus as a global pandemic, which compelled most nations to go into self-quarantine mode.

The communications' chief of Bolsonaro, who has tested for novel coronavirus, had also met United States President Donald Trump recently. Among other world leaders, the wife of Canadian President Justin Trudeau has also tested positive for COVID-19.