Coronavirus Jolts Terror Group ISIS, Health Advisory Issued to Cadres, Told to Wash Hands, 'Flee From Sick Like a Lion'

ISIS newsletter. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Washington, March 15: Amid reports of Cororavirus outbreak killing more than 5,000 people across the globe, terror organisation Islamic State had began to spread messages of awareness to prevent from the COVID-19 spread and asked its outfits to protect terrorists from the deadly virus. ISIS also asked its members to wash hands, 'flee from sick like a lion.'

According to a report, covered by The New York Times journalist Rukmini Callimachi, ISIS had issued a health advisory through al-Naba' newsletter and provided a list of "Shari'i directives to deal with epidemics." In the advisory they have mentioned, "ISIS pores over religious texts. Comes out in favor of putting your trust in God but also in favor of quarantine, hand-washing & running from the sick like from a lion. Their rivals in Qom stopped after No. 1." Coronavirus Outbreak in China: Mandatory 14-Day Quarantine For All International Arrivals in Beijing to Prevent COVID-19 Spread.

Here's the tweet by Rukmini Callimachi:

ISIS pores over religious texts. Comes out in favor of putting your trust in God but also in favor of quarantine, hand-washing & running from the sick like from a lion. Their rivals in Qom stopped after No. 1. Thx to ⁦@ajaltamimi⁩ for his translation https://t.co/b08Jffvj6t — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) March 13, 2020

It is to be known that the translations of the newsletter were done by Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi, who is a Britain-based IS expert. He states the ISIS newsletter had asked its followers to have faith in God to protect them from all diseases. Also, the advisory mentions "the obligation of taking up the causes of protection from illnesses and avoiding them".

The following health advisory comes amidst the coronavirus outbreak in Iran, which has taken over 600 deaths. Also, in Iraq, more than 79 confirmed cases have been reported as of yet. Meanwhile, no positive cases have been reported from Syria as of yet.