Coronavirus Outbreak in China: Mandatory 14-Day Quarantine For All International Arrivals in Beijing to Prevent COVID-19 Spread

Coronavirus in China. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Beijing, March 15: Amid the coronavirus outbreak in China, Beijing administration on Sunday informed that from Monday onwards they will send all international arrivals in the Chinese capital to quarantine facilities. The latest move has been taken by the authorities to check against imported coronavirus cases.

Informing about the latest development, local Communist Party newspaper Beijing Daily reported that all passengers landing through international airlines in the Chinese capital have to mandatorily have to undergo two-week quarantine. However, it added that only in 'special circumstances' people would be allowed from two-week quarantine at home, but they must pay for their stay. Coronavirus Outbreak in China: Ultraviolet Light Being Beamed to Disinfect Buses And Lifts, Watch Video.

Starting Monday, ALL inbound international travellers landing in Beijing (those without symptoms) will go into mandatory 14 day quarantine in the quarantine centers (NOT AT HOME OR HOTEL) at their own cost. pic.twitter.com/EArx4pSOLV — Wang Feng 王丰 (@ulywang) March 15, 2020

The daily reported that imported virus have accounted for most of the new infections recorded in China, apart from the outbreak epicentre of Hubei province for over the week. Following this, the Chinese authorities have stepped up surveillance of international arrivals.

Apart from this, the authorities have rerouted all international flights from capital’s secondary Daxing Airport to older Beijing Capital Airport. At the older airport, all arriving passengers will be screened and monitored, reported state news agency Xinhua reported.

Meanwhile, on Sunday hospital staff in Wuhan's last emergency hospital removed their masks ceremoniously. The hospital was built to handle the crisis. The video was uploaded on social media, which was watched by the netizens million times. Till now, China has recorded 80,824 cases of coronavirus and recored 3,189 deaths. On Saturday, Chinese government informed that more than 65,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus.