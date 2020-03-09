Coronavirus: Priest in Washington DC Tests Positive For COVID-19, Christ Church Georgetown Suspends Services

Medical staff at a hospital isolation ward | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Washington DC, March 9: A church priest tested positive for coronavirus, officially called COVID-19, in Washington DC on Monday - the first case in the US capital. According to Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, Reverent Timothy Cole who attended three services last Sunday at Christ Church Georgetown tested positive for coronavirus. Subsequently, Christ Church Georgetown suspended all services, meetings and other activities until further notice. COVID-19 Outbreak in US: Officials Confirm First Coronavirus Case in Maryland.

Reverent Timothy Cole is in his late 50s and started experiencing symptoms or coronavirus back in late February. He reported to a local hospital on March 5, where he is currently being monitored and treated, according to WUSA. At a press conference, Mayor Bowser said anyone who visited Christ Church Georgetown between February 24 through March 3 must self-quarantine for 14 days. Patient Cole attended three services which were joined by 550 people.

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser's Tweet:

Visitors to Christ Church, Georgetown Episcopal on Feb 24th, and between Feb 28th and Mar 3rd could've been exposed to COVID-19, and DC Health recommends that anyone who visited on those dates isolate themselves at home for 14 days from the last time they visited the church. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) March 9, 2020

"We are currently still conducting our investigation, and DC Health will reach out to potentially impacted congregants and visitors as we continue to gather more information, to ensure the safety of public is protected," DC health department said in a statement. Bowser also said that another person with COVID-19 in Maryland had recently visited family in DC.

According to officials, the patient had travelled from Nigeria to DC, before going to Maryland, where symptoms presented and he reported to a hospital there. Local health officials said the CDC will classify this case as a DC case, since he spent a night in the district. The US has counted at least 539 coronavirus cases across 34 states and reported at least 22 deaths.