Coronavirus: US Surgeon Warns Against Wearing Facemasks; See WHO Guidelines on When and How to Use Masks

Coronavirus in Iran | (Photo Credits: AFP)

Washington, March 2: Amid two deaths due to novel coronavirus being reported in Washington state, US Surgeon General Dr Jerome Adams has warned people against wearing facemasks. Far from protecting from the contagious disease, the wearing of masks may instead lead to contracting of the virus, the top doctor said. His remarks fueled anxiety in nations which are reeling under the coronavirus outbreak.

Dr Adams, while speaking to reporters, said those improperly using the facemasks tend to touch their face often for adjusting them. In the process, their hands come in close contact to the face and nose -- thereby subjecting them to an array of virus and bacterial particles. China's Coronavirus Outbreak: Most Common Myths and Conspiracy Theories About COVID-19 That Have Gone Viral.

"Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk! (sic)," the US Surgeon General said.

Tweet by US Surgeon General

Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk! https://t.co/UxZRwxxKL9 — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) February 29, 2020

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued a spree of guidelines on how masks should be used by common people. Resonating the concerns raised by the US Surgeon General, the global health body said it is essential to know "know how to use it and dispose of it properly". Touching the masks repeatedly after putting them on could end up subjecting a person to more risks.

When to use a mask

If you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with suspected 2019-nCoV infection.

Wear a mask if you are coughing or sneezing.

Masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

If you wear a mask, then you must know how to use it and dispose of it properly.

How to put on, use, take off and dispose of a mask

Before putting on a mask, clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

Cover mouth and nose with mask and make sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask.

Avoid touching the mask while using it; if you do, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

Replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp and do not re-use single-use masks.

To remove the mask: remove it from behind (do not touch the front of mask); discard immediately in a closed bin; clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

The novel coronavirus outbreak has claimed 3,000 lives across the world so far, with the maximum cases being reported China -- the epicentre of the disease. Over 88,000 persons across the world are affected by the virus, with authorities fearing a further increase in the numbers as COVID-19 is now spreading to nations of the West and Middle East.