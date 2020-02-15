COVID-19 Outbreak: Indian Embassy Says Health of 3 Infected with Coronavirus on Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Off Japanese Coast Improving

Diamond Princess Cruise Ship | File Image | (Photo Credits: AFP)

Tokyo, February 15: The Indian Embassy here on Saturday said that the health condition of the three Indians infected with the novel coronavirus on the cruise ship anchored off the Japanese coast has improved and no new cases of infection among the Indians on the quarantined vessel have been reported so far.

"Happy to inform that health conditions of 3 Indians being treated for COVID-19 have improved and no new cases of infection of Indians on the ship. @IndianEmbTokyo is in discussion with #GOJ and ship company regarding the disembarkation modalities and welfare of Indians," the Embassy said on Twitter. COVID-19: US to Evacuate Americans Quarantined on Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Amid Coronavirus Spread in Japan.

At least 218 people on the ship have tested positive out of 3711 persons on-board (including 2666 guests and 1045 crew members) as of Friday. Among all, 132 crew members and six passengers are Indian nationals. The Mission also said that it was making efforts for early disembark all Indians from the ship after the end of the quarantine period.

One more Indian quarantined on Diamond Princess Cruise Ship tested positive for the deadly virus, which has claimed more than 1500 lives so far, taking the total numbers of Indian nationals infected with the disease to three on Friday. Infected individuals have been taken to hospitals for further treatment. Their health conditions have been confirmed to be stable and improving.

The Embassy, in a statement further noted that it has contacted all the three Indian nationals who had tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently receiving treatment at medical facilities.In addition, Japanese authorities have also confirmed that they are following the designated health protocols.

The Embassy has reached out to the Indian nationals through emails and telephone calls and has explained to them about the quarantine regulations of Japanese authorities. Many of them have responded and expressed their understanding. The embassy has been in constant touch with the ship management company and the employer of the six passengers for appropriate facilitation. COVID-19 Outbreak: Indian Embassy in Japan Making Efforts to Disembark Indians from Cruise Ship After Quarantine Period Ends.

As per information available with the Indian embassy in Tokyo, no other Indian national onboard Diamond Princess Cruise ship has developed any symptoms of infection. The Japanese government had announced on February 13 that passengers aged 80 or older will be given the option to disembark the ship if they test negative for COVID-19.