COVID-19 a 'Gift From China', US Largely Through The Pandemic: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump | (Photo Credits: AFP)

Washington, June 5: United States President Donald Trump continued his tirade against China on Friday, calling the COVID-19 disease a "gift" to the world from Beijing. The President, during his press briefing, claimed that the US is "largely through" the unprecedented health crisis despite being the worst-affected. Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Trump Administration Shortlists Five Pharma Firms Including Moderna as Most Promising Candidates.

"We have weathered this crisis and the US is largely through coronavirus pandemic," Trump said, adding that the economic growth in America would be back on track in the next few months. The President added that the unemployment woes of US nationals would also be effectively addressed in the weeks to come.

"We had the greatest economy in the history of the world. And that strength let us get through this horrible pandemic, largely through, I think we're doing really well," news agency quoted AFP quoted Trump as saying.

The US, with over 1.9 million coronavirus cases and more than 106,000 deaths so far, has decided to aggressively exit from the COVID-19 lockdown. The unlock strategy yielded gains on the jobs front, as the unemployment rate receded to 13.3 percent in May from 14.2 percent in April.

'COVID-19 a Gift From China'

Trump, before concluding his press briefing, lashed out at China over the alleged discrepancy in its handling of COVID-19. The President reiterated the question on why no other part of China was ravaged by the virus while Wuhan bore the maximum brunt.

"COVID-19 is a gift from China. Not good, they should have stopped it at the source. A very bad gift. Howcome, Wuhan where it started was in a very bad trouble, but it did not go to any other parts of China," he said.

"China has taken tremendous advantage of the United States, we helped rebuild China, we gave them 500 billion dollars a year. How stupid are the people who represented our country with China and many other countries. But that's all changing," Trump added, as mounted over a political attack on the Democrats and his predecessors at the White House.