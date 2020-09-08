Washington, September 8: US President Donald Trump hinted that US could approve a coronavirus vaccine in October, ahead of the November election. At a news conference, Trump was quoted saying, "This could’ve taken two or three years, and instead it’s going to be -- going to be done in a very short period of time."

Trump further slammed his Democratic Counterpart, Joe Biden, saying that he and Vice President nominee Kamala Harris "must apologise" for the "reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric." "Biden is a stupid person--you know that," Trump told reporters at the White House, here. US Presidential Elections 2020 Opinion Poll: Donald Trump Backed by 48% Voters, Will Defeat Joe Biden, Predicts DI Survey.

Biden, on the other hand, demanded transparency and scientific facts on any future vaccine. "I'm worried if we do have a really good vaccine, people are going to be reluctant to take it. So he's (Trump) undermining public confidence," Biden added. US President criticised Biden for his scepticism that the FDA is operating free of political pressure.

