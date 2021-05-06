Moscow, May 6: COVID-19 vaccines, developed by Russia, protects from all strains of coronavirus, Anna Popova, who heads the country's consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, has said. Russia has registered three vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19) - Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac. None of the vaccines has got approval from the World Health Organisation or WHO. COVID-19 Vaccine for Animals: Russia Registers 'World's First' Coronavirus Vaccine Carnivac-Cov for Dogs, Cats and Minks.

"The immunity developed after Russian vaccines protects today from all known variants and mutations," Anna Popova recently told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster. She added that the immunity developed from Russian vaccines last 10-12 months, it is quite stable. Various strains of coronavirus have been found to be more infectious.

Russia registered Sputnik V, dubbed the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, in August last year. The vaccine is developed by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, alongside the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). Russia's second vaccine against coronavirus, named EpiVacCorona, is developed by by the Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector.

Russia registered its third vaccine against coronavirus CoviVac in February this year. The vaccine is developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Centre of the Russian Academy of Sciences. Russia has registered the world's first coronavirus vaccine for animals. Named Carnivac-Cov, the vaccine is developed by the Federal Centre for Animal Health.

