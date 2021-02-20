Moscow, February 20: Russia has registered a third vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, the country's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Saturday. Russia's third COVID-19 vaccine, dubbed CoviVac, is developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Centre of the Russian Academy of Sciences. PM Mikhail Mishustin said the vaccine with the new medication will be launched in spring. COVID-19 Vaccines, Developed by Russia, Have Shown More Than 90% Effectiveness But All Patients' Immune Response Not Same, Says Health Minister.

"I want to start with great news, the third vaccine, CoviVac, has been registered. It was developed by the Chumakov Centre. By mid-March, the first 120,000 doses will be available for the domestic market," the Prime Minister was quoted by Sputnik News as saying. Reports said CoviVac uses weakened or deactivated real SARS-CoV-2 viruses, which will not infect the recipients with COVID-19, but will still help the body generate a lasting immunity from the real coronavirus infection. Russia's Vector, Which Developed COVID-19 Vaccine, Discovers More Than 15 Promising Compounds For Anti-Coronavirus Drugs.

Russia registered "the world's first COVID-19 vaccine", dubbed Sputnik V, in August last year. Sputnik V is developed by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, alongside the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). Russia's second vaccine against coronavirus, named EpiVacCorona, is developed by by the Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector.

Russia confirmed 13,433 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the country's total to 41,39,031. The number of deaths increased by 470 to 82,396. A total of 36,79,949 people have so far recovered.

