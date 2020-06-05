Dawood Ibrahim, His Wife Test Positive For COVID-19, Undergoing Treatment At Army Hospital in Karachi: Reports

Dawood Ibrahim (Photo Credits: PTI/File)

Karachi, June 5: Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his wife Mehajabin were reportedly been tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. After Dawood Ibrahim was tested positive, his personal staff and guards were asked to go into quarantine. According to a CNN News 18 report, the couple was admitted to an Army hospital in Karachi. Pakistan Lifts COVID-19 Lockdown in Phases From May 9.

The D-Company boss was designated as a global terrorist in 2003 by India and the United States. He is wanted in India for his involvement in 1993 bomb blast in Mumbai (Bombay bombings). Ibrahim also carried a reward of USD 25 million on his head for his involvement in the 1993 bombings.

After the bombings, he reportedly fled to Pakistan and has been staying in Karachi. He is originally from Mumbai’s Dongri. His father, Ibrahim Kaskar, worked as a head constable with the Mumbai Police.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in Pakistan started to rise in the past few days. The number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan have crossed 89,000 so far. More than 1,800 people also lost their lives in country due to the deadly virus.