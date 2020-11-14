Islamabad, November 14: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday extended his good wishes to Hindu citizens on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights. "Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali," Imran Khan tweeted in Urdu. Khan has been greeting the Hindu community in Pakistan on the occasion of Diwali ever since he became the Prime Minister in 2018. Diwali 2020: UK PM Boris Johnson, Prince Charles Mark Deepavali With Victory of Light Over Darkness Messages.

The festival of Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Hindus decorate their houses, burst firecrackers and light Diyas (earthen lamps). It also marks the start of the new year of Hindu calendar. Festivities will be held in Karachi, Lahore, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Badin, Sanghar, Hala, Tando Adam, and Shahdadpur, according to Geo TV. Diwali 2020 Safety Tips While Using Hand Sanitisers: Here's Why You Should NOT Light Diyas or Crackers After Using Alcohol-Based Sanitisers.

Imran Khan Greets Hindus on Diwali:

ہمارے تمام ہندو شہریوں کو دیوالی کا تہوار مبارک. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 14, 2020

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles also sent greetings on Diwali. Johnson issued his 10 Downing Street statement to mark the “spectacular, joyful festival of Diwali”, which bursts through the autumnal darkness with an underlying theme of hope and triumph over COVID-19.

