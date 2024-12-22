A tragic incident unfolded on December 13 in Mira Mesa, California, when 26-year-old Pedro Ortega was fatally attacked by his three XL Bully dogs while out for a walk with his four-year-old son. The gruesome attack left Ortega bleeding profusely, with the dogs turning red from the bloodshed. The dogs, covered in their owner's blood, fled the scene after being tased by police and were later euthanised. CCTV footage shows one of the dogs entering a garage after the encounter with officers. Ortega was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the unprovoked attack. Dog Attack in US: 5-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death by Family’s Pet Rottweilers in California (Watch Video).

3 XL Bully Dogs Attack and Kill Owner in California

NEW: Man mauled to de*th in front of his 4-year-old son by his "bully dogs," in Mira Mesa, California. Owning these dogs should be illegal. 26-year-old Pedro Ortega was k*lled by three of his own dogs. The dogs turned red because they were so bloody and fled the scene after… pic.twitter.com/UH2CyW0sBd — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 21, 2024

