New York, September 22: United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed China during his address at the 75th General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at UN Headquarters. Donald Trump once again accused China of spreading COVID-19. He also alleged that the World Health Organisation (WHO) and China spread lies about coronavirus.

Trump said, “As we pursue a bright future, we must hold accountable the nation which unleashed this plague onto the world – China.” He also targetted China for not suspending international flights once the virus was detected in the country. COVID-19 'Plague from China', Says US President Donald Trump Accusing Beijing of Allowing it to Happen.

Donald Trump's Statement:

Chinese govt and WHO, which is virtually controlled by China, falsely declared that there was no evidence of human to human transmission. Later they falsely said people without symptoms would not spread the disease. UN must hold China accountable for their actions: US President https://t.co/N1MLEIcYNm — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

The US President stated, “In the earliest days of the virus, China locked down travel domestically while allowing flights to leave China & infect the world.” He also hit at the WHO for not revealing the exact information about coronavirus. He also alleged that the WHO is controlled by China. COVID-19 a 'Gift From China', US Largely Through The Pandemic: Donald Trump.

Trump said, “Chinese govt and WHO, which is virtually controlled by China, falsely declared that there was no evidence of human to human transmission. Later they falsely said people without symptoms would not spread the disease.” He urged the United Nations to hold China accountable for their actions.

Notably, the US is the worst-affected country by COVID-19. Over 7,00,000 people have contracted coronavirus so far in the world's largest economy. The death toll also crossed 200,000 in the US. Globally, over 30 million COVID-19 cases have been reported until now. Meanwhile, close to one million people succumbed to the virus.

