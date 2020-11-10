Washington, November 10: Donald Trump on Monday alleged that Pfizer did not have the courage to release the results COVID-19 vaccine they have been developing before the presidential election. He further blamed the United States’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for withholding the announcement for “political reasons”. Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine 90% Effective in Phase 3 Trial, Likely to File for Emergency Use by November-End.

Trump tweeted saying, “As I have long said, @Pfizer and the others would only announce a Vaccine after the Election, because they didn’t have the courage to do it before. Likewise, the @US_FDA should have announced it earlier, not for political purposes, but for saving lives!” Donald Trump Says Mainstream Media Should Be Called Out for US Presidential Election 'Interference'.

Donald Trump Says Pfizer Didn't Have the Courage to Announce Vaccine update Before Election:

As I have long said, @Pfizer and the others would only announce a Vaccine after the Election, because they didn’t have the courage to do it before. Likewise, the @US_FDA should have announced it earlier, not for political purposes, but for saving lives! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2020

Pfizer Inc on Monday said that its experimental coronavirus vaccine, in collaboration with German biotech firm BioNTech, is more than 90 per cent effective in preventing the Covid-19 infection.

In September, Trump had said that the US government would start distributing a vaccine by October. He was also quoted saying, “We think we can start sometime in October. So as soon as it’s announced we’ll be able to start. That will be from mid-October on. It may be a little bit later than that.”

In another series of tweets, Donald Trump on Monday said the mainstream media were so inaccurate in their polls that it amounted to “much more than voter and campaign finance suppression” and that they should be called out for election interference.

