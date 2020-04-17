Donald Trump to Reveal Guidelines Today on 'Opening Up America Again' After Coronavirus Lockdown

Donald Trump (Photo Credits: ANI)

Washington DC, April 16: United States President Donald Trump will hold a news conference on Thursday at 6 pm local regarding the lockdown in the country. In the press briefing, Donald Trump will reveal guidelines on "opening up America again" amid coronavirus lockdown in several states of the US. Speculations are rife that the US president will reopen the world's largest economy. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Till May 15.

Trump in a tweet said, “Major News Conference tonight, the White House at 6:00 P.M. (Eastern), to explain Guidelines for OPENING UP AMERICA AGAIN!” Recently, the US President had said that the United States "passed the peak" of coronavirus cases. Trump’s news conferring is taking place at a time when the number of coronavirus cases is rising in the country. US Coronavirus Death Projection Lowered From 82,000 to 60,000 but Official Warns of 'Second Wave' if Social Distancing Violated.

Donald Trump's Tweet:

Major News Conference tonight, the White House at 6:00 P.M. (Eastern), to explain Guidelines for OPENING UP AMERICA AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2020

The US is the worst-hit country by COVID-19. Till now, over 600,000 people have contracted coronavirus in the US. The death toll also crossed 32,000 in the country. The maximum number of cases were reported in New York. Over 200,000 have diagnosed with the deadly virus so far. This state of the US also reported one-third of casualty suffered by the entire country.

On Thursday, the coronavirus lockdown has been extended in New York till May 15. Other states, including Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Nevada have also imposed lockdown to prevent spread of COVID-19