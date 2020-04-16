New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Till May 15

New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo. (Photo Credits: Gety Images)

New York, April 16: Coronavirus lockdown has been extended in New York till May 15. The decision was taken by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in this state of the USA. Initially, the authorities imposed lockdown in New York on March 20 till April 29. US Coronavirus Death Projection Lowered From 82,000 to 60,000 but Official Warns of 'Second Wave' if Social Distancing Violated.

Cuomo in a tweet said, " I know this is hard. I wish I could say this will be over soon, but I can’t. We must make decisions based on the science and the data. Human lives are at stake." The New York governor also asked people to wear face mask while stepping out of their homes.

Cuomo's Tweet:

You MUST wear a face covering or mask: -On public transportation -In for-hire vehicles If you are a bus/train operator or a driver of a for-hire vehicle, you must also wear a face covering or mask. These rules go into effect on Friday at 8PM. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 16, 2020

Till now, over two million people have contracted COVID-19 in New York. More than 11,000 people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus in this state. Meanwhile, in the United States, over 600,000 people have been diagnosed with the deadly virus so far. The death toll also crossed 28,000 in the US. US Employment Falls 701,000 in March Amid Coronavirus: Govt.

The virus which originated in China's Wuhan has not spread across the world. Globally, more that two million people tested positive for coronavirus. The number of deaths also crossed 137,000 on Thursday. After the US, Italy is the worst-hit country. In Italy, close to 20,000 people lost their lives.