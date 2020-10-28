Washington, October 28: Just a week before US presidential elections 2020, Donald Trump's campaign website was hacked briefly, reports said on Wednesday. Screenshots, taken when Donald Trump's campaign website was hacked, showed that the site had briefly displayed a fake message attributing to the Department of Justice. "This site was seized," said a message that popped up on donaldjtrump.com. US Presidential Elections 2020: Donald Trump Seeks a Rebuke of Socialism During Campaign in Pennsylvania.

"The world has had enough of the fake-news spreaded daily by president donald j trump. it is time to allow the world to know the truth (sic)," read the message in Trump's website's "About" section. The site later displayed an error message that read, in part, "This site is currently offline". The hackers claimed to have confidential information on Trump and his family members. US President Donald Trump to Hold Election Night Party at His Hotel in Washington: Report.

Donald Trump's Campaign Website Hacked:

.@realDonaldTrump's campaign website has been hacked. Doing research for a climate change article and this is what pops up: pic.twitter.com/Kjc2ELSdAV — Gabriel Lorenzo Greschler (@ggreschler) October 27, 2020

The hackers asked people to send crypto-currency to one address if they wanted the information revealed and to another to keep it secret. Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said the site was quickly fixed. "The Trump campaign website was defaced and we are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack," Murtaugh said.

He emphasised that "there was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site". According to TechCrunch, the hack appeared to be a scam intended to collect hard-to-trace cryptocurrency Monero.

