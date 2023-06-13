Islamabad, June 13: A moderate 5.6-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday jolted parts of Pakistan, including the country's capital Islamabad, spreading panic and forcing people to run out of their homes.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the earthquake was felt at 1:04 pm local, with its depth at 10 kilometres, Geo News reported. The quake's epicentre was eastern Kashmir, the PMD said, with its longitude at 75.97 E and latitude at 33.32 N. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir Today: Quake of Magnitude 5.4 Hits Doda, Tremors Felt in Delhi and Other Parts of North India (Watch Video).

Tremors were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar, prompting people to rush out of their offices and homes. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property.

Earthquake in Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar

In Punjab, the tremors were felt in Shakar Garh, Chichawatni, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Hafizabad, and Zafarwal. The quake hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Abbottabad, Swabi, and Swat areas. Earthquake in Delhi Today Video: Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR and Other Parts of North India.

Video From Pakistan:

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale originated in J&K's Doda, tremors felt in Delhi and parts of north India, & Pakistan. #Earthquake #Delhi #JammuAndKashmir #lahore pic.twitter.com/46vpvlUANn — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) June 13, 2023

Meanwhile, in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the tremors were felt in Bagh, DhirKot, and Muzaffarabad areas. Pakistan often witnesses earthquakes of varying magnitudes. The deadliest quake to hit Pakistan in 2005 killed more than 74,000 people.