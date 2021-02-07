Manila, February 7: A strong earthquake of magnitude 6 rattled the Philippines on Sunday. According to National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake struck the Mindanao island in the archipelagic country in Southeast Asia. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 07-02-2021, 09:52:55 IST, Lat: 6.86 & Long: 125.40, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Mindanao, Philippines", the NCS tweeted.

In January, a similar strong earthquake jolted parts of the Philippines. According to the US Geological Survey, the quake measuring 7.0 on the Richter Scale hit 210 km southeast of Pondaguitan, Philippines. Its epicenter was located 219 kilometers (136 miles) southeast of the city of Pundaguitan at a depth of 139 kilometers. What is Earthquake? What Are The Causes and Effects of Seismic Waves? Know Everything About This Natural Occurrence.

The Philippines is prone to frequent earthquakes as it lies along the Pacific 'Ring of Fire', which is an arc of faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world’s earthquakes occur. The Philippines is also lashed by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year. This makes it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

