George Floyd Death: What is Second-Degree Murder? How is it Different From First And Third-Degree Murder? Know About The Charge on Former Officer Derek Chauvin

Footage carried by news channels show the accused cop pressing Floyd under his knee | (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Washington, June 5: Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's charges were upgraded in the death of Gorge Floyd after a public outcry against the original charges filed in the May 25 incident. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison upgraded the charged against Chauvin to include second-degree murder. The 44-year old was earlier charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. George Floyd Killing: Charges Against Former Officer Derek Chauvin Raised to 2nd-Degree Murder.

Chauvin is accused of kneeling on George Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes which resulted in his death. The incident has sparked outrage across America and several protests were carried out to provide justice to George and his family. Who Was George Floyd? Why Was He Detained? Here's Why the Death of the 46-Year-Old African-American in Minneapolis Sparked Violent Protests in US.

What Does Second-Degree Murder Mean?

According to Minnesota’s state statute, an individual can be charged with second-degree murder if the person “causes the death of a human being with intent to effect the death of that person or another, but without premeditation." Or if the person causes the death “while committing or attempting to commit a drive-by shooting." Someone found guilty can face a prison sentence up to 40 years.

What Does Third-Degree Murder Mean?

According to Minnesota's state statute, an individual can be charged with first-degree murder if he causes the death “by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life, is guilty of murder in the third degree.” Someone guilty can face prison unto 25 years or fine up to $40,000, or both.

What Does First-Degree Murder Mean?

First-degree murder is the most serious and heinous form of murder. Since Minnesota does not have a death penalty, strictest punishment for those convicted of first-degree murder is life imprisonment. An element of the first-degree murder statute is the "intent to kill".

While charging Chauvin with second-degree murder, Ellison also announced that arrest warrants were issued for three other officers who were involved in the brutal killing of the 46-year-old black man. "I strongly believe that these developments are in the interests of justice for George Floyd, his family, our community and our state," the attorney general.