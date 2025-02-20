Savannah, February 20: How would you feel if the baby you carried for nine months wasn’t biologically yours? That nightmare became reality for Krystena Murray, a white woman who gave birth to a Black baby after IVF at Coastal Fertility Specialists in Savannah, Georgia. The mix-up, discovered immediately after birth, shattered the 38-year-old woman. Despite bonding with the baby for months, she was forced to give him up to his rightful parents. Now, she is suing the fertility clinic, seeking justice for the heartbreaking mistake.

Murray’s lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, February 18, accuses Coastal Fertility Specialists of negligence, citing the emotional and physical trauma she endured. NDTV World reported that she had carefully selected a White sperm donor, making the mistake instantly noticeable at birth. Despite her shock, she bonded with the child for months, fearing the day she might lose him. A DNA test confirmed the mix-up, ultimately forcing her to surrender the baby in May 2024. US: Evacuations Ordered Near Atlanta After Sprinkler Malfunction Sparks Major Fire at Chemical Plant in Georgia (Watch Videos).

According to The Guardian report, Murray kept the ordeal hidden from friends and family, fearing judgment and uncertainty about the child’s future. The baby’s biological parents were only informed months later, leading to an emotional legal dispute. Though she fought to hold on, the legal system ruled in favour of the biological parents. Last year on May 24, she surrendered the baby, an experience she describes as “soul-crushing.” US Storm: At Least 9 People Dead in Kentucky and Georgia After Powerful Storm; Videos and Pictures Show Roads, Homes Inundated.

Coastal Fertility Specialists admitted to the error but insisted it was an isolated case while pledging to strengthen protocols. However, Murray’s legal team argues that no parent should have to suffer such a loss due to negligence. With her lawsuit, she hopes to prevent future IVF mix-ups and demand accountability.

