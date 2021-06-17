Bonn, June 17: Two people were killed, including a woman, after an unknown assailant opened fire in the city centre of Germany’s Espelkamp town on Thursday. One person also sustained bullet injuries in the shooting spree and is in serious condition. The suspect fled from the spot after committing the crime. US Gun Violence: Two Dead, Over 20 Injured in Florida Club Shooting.

The injured person has been shifted to a nearby hospital. Police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused. According to a report published in DW News, one of the victims was shot inside a home. According to the local police, the incident was not a part of larger shooting spree. More details are still awaited. Florida Shooting: 2 Dead After Gunman Opens Fire Inside Publix Supermarket.

Tweet by DW News:

JUST IN: Two people have been killed and one seriously injured following a shooting spree in the center of the German town of Espelkamp.https://t.co/qnhZ7MRMOZ — DW News (@dwnews) June 17, 2021

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. A special task force has been to nab the shooter. Espelkamp is a town in the Minden-Lubbecke district. It has a population of 20,000.

