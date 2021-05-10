Washington, May 10: The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 157.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.28 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 157,946,278 and 3,288,638, respectively. Vaccination Only Long-Term Solution to Current COVID-19 Crisis in India, Says US Health Expert Dr Anthony Fauci.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,707,359 and 581,752, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 22,296,414 cases.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (15,184,790), France (5,838,294), Turkey (5,031,332), Russia (4,824,621), the UK (4,450,578), Italy (4,111,210), Spain (3,567,408), Germany (3,530,887), Argentina (3,147,740), Colombia (3,002,758), Poland (2,833,052), Iran (2,654,811), Mexico (2,364,617) and Ukraine (2,175,151), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 422,340 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (242,362), Mexico (218,928), the UK (127,865), Italy (122,833), Russia (111,425), France (106,553), Germany (84,796), Spain (78,792), Colombia (77,854), Iran (74,910), Poland (70,012), Argentina (67,325), Peru (63,826) and South Africa (54,735).

