Washington, June 21: The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 178.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.86 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 178,424,674 and 3,864,442, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,541,849 and 601,826, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 29,881,772 cases. COVID-19 Leads to Cognitive, Behavioural Problems in Patients, Says Study.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (17,927,928), France (5,819,088), Turkey (5,370,299), Russia (5,255,214), the UK (4,646,067), Argentina (4,268,789), Italy (4,252,976), Colombia (3,945,166), Spain (3,757,442), Germany (3,730,126) and Iran (3,095,135), the CSSE figures showed. In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 501,825 fatalities. COVID-19 Survivors Are Still at Reinfection Risk From Alpha & Beta Variants, Reveals Study.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (386,708), Mexico (231,151), the UK (128,240), Italy (127,270), Russia (127,206) and France (110,900).

