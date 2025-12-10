Mumbai, December 10: On Tuesday, December 9, the US Embassy in India issued a fresh advisory and asked visa applicants to strictly follow the new appointment dates mentioned in the rescheduling emails sent by the mission. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Embassy said visa applicants who arrive on their earlier appointment dates will not be allowed entry at the Embassy or any Consulate. The advisory came after a series of H-1B and H-4 visas appointments were cancelled. Notably, the clarification by the US Embassy in India came after a series of appointment changes across categories due to internal scheduling adjustments.

The advisory comes amid the backdrop of how the US will process certain visas. Under new rules effective Monday, December 15, the Donald Trump administration has made social media screening mandatory for all H-1B and H-4 visa applicants. As per the new rule, consular posts will start a comprehensive "online presence review" for all applicants who are applying under the H‑1B visa category and their dependents (spouse and dependent children of the H-1B visa holder) on the H‑4 visa. ‘We Are Allowing You’: US President Donald Trump Backs Legal Immigration Again Despite Republican Calls to End H-1B Visas.

US Embassy in India Issues Advisory for Visa Applicants

ATTENTION VISA APPLICANTS - If you have received an email advising that your visa appointment has been rescheduled, Mission India looks forward to assisting you on your new appointment date. Arriving on your previously scheduled appointment date will result in your being denied… — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) December 9, 2025

It is reported that H-1B and H-4 visa applicants are facing fresh disruptions as the interview slots at US consulates scheduled for mid to end December have been cancelled. These include interview slots in India at the Hyderabad and Chennai consulates. According to immigration attorneys, the interview slots for H-1B and H-4 visas have been deferred by several months, with many pushed to March 2026. It is important to note that the US State Department (DOS) rule requires H-1B workers and their H-4 dependents to make their social-media accounts public for visa vetting.

H-1B and H-4 Visa Appointment Cancelled; Here's Why

It is reported that several appointments of H-1B and H-4 visa applicants were cancelled due to the social media screening policy, which will come into effect on December 15. Speaking to The Times of India, immigration attorneys said that some applicants who are stranded due to appointment cancellations include those who are taking up new jobs, with others who are on a visit to India but need a stamp. Many are visiting India either to drop off their parents or attend a wedding. Under the new mandatory social-media screening, H-1B and H-4 visa applicants have to make their social media accounts public for scrutiny.

Consulates Planning to Interview Fewer Visa Applicants

It is reported that with the new rule kicking in on December 15, consulates are planning to interview a few applicants each day. The capacity to reduce visa interviews is cited as the main reason for widespread cancellation of existing appointments. Meanwhile, immigration lawyers also said that the new mandate under which H-1B and H-4 visa applicants' public posts on social media such as X, Instagram and LinkedIn will be reviewed has created a fear among those seeking visas. In the wake of the new social media screening policy, tech firms in America that have large Indian workforces have advised employees to audit their social media profiles, avoid sharing political memes and use professional emails on petitions. Elon Musk on H1B Visa Programme: ‘America Has Been an Immense Beneficiary of Talent From India’, Says Tesla CEO on Podcast With Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath.

The US State Department has defended the policy as essential to identifying threats. "A US visa is a privilege, not a right," the guidance says. It further states that vetting will help to ensure that entrants "do not intend to harm Americans and our national interests".

