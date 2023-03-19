London, March 19: In a horrifying incident, a man murdered his niece with a metal spike after she refused to participate in a forced marriage in the UK. The man, charged with murder, has been served a life sentence by Bradford Crown Court. The shocking incident occurred on June 25 last year. The dead body of the girl was found 11 days after the attack in a wasteland by an industrial estate. UK: Indian-Origin Man Jailed for Life for Father’s Murder With Champagne Bottle in London.

According to the media reports, the deceased was identified as 20-year-old Somaiya Begum, a biomedical student. She was living with her grandmother and another uncle at the time of her death due to a court-mandated Forced Marriage Protection Order. The accused, named Mohammed Taroos Khan (52), earlier denied the crime but was found guilty after a trial at Bradford Crown Court. UK Man Stabs Colleague to Death Moments After She Prepared To Give Him Oral Sex; Convicted by Court.

The girl's custody was given to her grandmother after several attempts by her father to force her to marry a cousin from Pakistan ‘by the threat of violence’ when she was 16. The court heard that the girl's father and Khan were slapped with a restraining order prohibiting them from going near the victim. However, Khan had cut a set of keys to the three-bedroom house on the day of the killing.

