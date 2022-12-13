Leicestershire, December 13: A laboratory technician has been convicted for killing his female colleague at his parents' home in Leicestershire. Ross McCullam was found guilty of murder after a trial that ran for six weeks. McCullam stabbed Newborough when she was preparing to give him oral sex.

Leicester Crown Court delivered the verdict today, where McCullam was standing and nodded while the verdict was read. Ross McCullam was in a relationship with the victim Megan Newborough for about a month, before killing her last year. Performing Oral Sex on a Woman is ‘Nutritious’ Thanks to Good Bacteria in the Vagina, And it’s Science Backed!

Ross McCullam said that he went on a blind rage that was triggered due to PTSD which was caused due to an unreported sexual abuse during his childhood. McCullam blamed Megan Newborough for the murder by saying that the fatal incident happened when she prepared to give him oral sex at his parents’ home in Leicestershire on August 6, 2021.

McCullam strangled her and cut her throat around 14 times to make sure that she was dead. He later dumped her body in a country lane in Leicestershire. He also tried to cover up her murder by leaving a half-minute voicemail on her phone three hours after the murder in which he giggled, saying she was amazing and professed supposed love for her. Florida Teen Kills Classmate for Having Sex With Former Girlfriend; Arrested.

Police found that after killing and disposing the body of Newborough, McCullam searched the internet for pornography and looked for details of serial killers. McCullam said that he just cringe when he remembers the incident and hates what he had done. Ross McCullam will be sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on December 16.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2022 06:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).