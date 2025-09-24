Fremont, September 24: An Indian-origin man allegedly stabbed and slit the throat of a convicted child sex offender in Fremont, California, in a "targeted attack". The victim, 71-year-old David Brimmer, was found unresponsive with severe stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect, 29-year-old Varun Suresh, reportedly used the public Megan’s Law registry to identify Brimmer as his target. Authorities say Suresh posed as a CPA to lure Brimmer outside before chasing him into a neighbour’s home. He was arrested at the scene on September 18, and police recovered the knife used in the attack.

According to The Independent report, Fremont police were called around midday on September 18 after reports of a violent altercation on Upper Vintners Circle. Court documents revealed that Suresh confronted Brimmer, confirmed his identity, and told him, "I knew I had the right guy." Brimmer fled, but Suresh chased him for two blocks into a neighbour’s garage and kitchen, where he allegedly stabbed him in the neck while ordering him to "repent." US Shocker: 7-Month-Old Baby Goes Missing After Mother Claims Attack in Parking Lot in California, Parents Arrested.

Varun Suresh Arrested in California for Killing Convicted Child Sex Offender

Press Release: Suspect in September 18, 2025 Homicide Charged with Murder On Thursday, September 18, 2025, at approximately 11:57 a.m., the Fremont Police Department received a 911 call regarding a violent altercation between two individuals at a residence in the 600 block of… pic.twitter.com/JLJ8bPEqZ2 — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) September 23, 2025

Investigators said Brimmer attempted to crawl away, but Suresh cut his throat "to make sure it was done." Following his arrest, Suresh admitted to selecting Brimmer because of his age and vulnerability, calling the killing "honestly really fun." He told officers he despised paedophiles and claimed he would have phoned police himself had they not already arrived. Authorities confirmed the attack was targeted and described the incident as isolated. California Shocker: Teacher Has Sex With 17-Year-Old Student in US, Arrested Accused.

Further inquiry revealed that Suresh had a troubling past, including a 2021 arrest in Fremont for burglary, making a false bomb threat, and issuing criminal threats, all reportedly linked to another alleged paedophile. Police also found screenshots on Suresh’s phone of multiple Megan’s Law profiles, including Brimmer’s, taken less than an hour before the attack. The Alameda County District Attorney has charged Suresh with murder, along with enhancements for residential burglary and use of a deadly weapon.

