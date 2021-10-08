Louisiana, October 8: Police on Wednesday arrested an 18-year-old student who was seen attacking a disabled teacher allegedly to follow a suspected TikTok trend. The accused was identified as Larrianna Jackson, a student of Covington High School in US state of Louisiana. Jackson was suspected to have inpsired by "slap a teacher" dare that reportedly originated from TikTok. A video of the incident also surfaced on the Internet. US: Student Arrested For Threatening to Kill Classmates and Bomb School Campus in Arizona.

The video purportedly shows Jackson having a conversation with the teacher, who is sitting at a desk. A few moments later, she begins to close-fist punch the teacher until she is on the ground. "Officers learned that this violent attack by Jackson, may have been prompted by a viral social media application known as Tik-Tok. Evidently users on the app have deemed it to be a challenge to damage school property and attack teachers," Covington Police Department said in a Facebook post. Xiao Qiumei Fall Video Surfaces Online: Chinese TikTok Star Falls to Death From 160-Foot Crane While Recording Livestream.

Jackson was arrested and charged with violation of L.R.S. 14:34.3, Battery of School Teacher (Felony). She was then transported to St Tammany Parish Jail where she will await prosecution. "I was just devastated to know what our teachers go through on a day-to-day basis just to educate students," St. Tammany Schools Superintendent Frank Jabbia told local news.

Meanwhile, TikTok denied that "slap a teacher" dare was trending on its platform, adding that such videos will be removed. "The rumored 'slap a teacher' dare is an insult to educators everywhere," Tik Tok’s communication account said on Twitter. "And while this is not a trend on TikTok, if at any point it shows up, content will be removed."

