Dubai, October 6: Iran on Thursday published video showing two French citizens arrested for spying amid ongoing protests roiling the country that Tehran has sought to describe as a foreign plot instead of local anger over the death of a 22-year-old detained by the country's morality police.

The video released by the state-run IRNA news agency showed two French citizens, Cecile Kohler and Chuck Paris, who are unionists associated with France's National Federation of Education, Culture and Vocational Training.

The clips resembled other videos, Tehran has forced prisoners to make. In 2020, one report suggested authorities over the last decade had aired at least 355 coerced confessions. Mahsa Amini Death: Iran Schoolgirls Remove Hijabs, Trash Ayatollah Khomeini's Photos, Chant 'Death To Dictator' As Protests Against Mandator Hijab Intensify (Watch Videos).

French Citizen and Tourist:

Benjamin Briere, a French citizen and tourist has been held hostage in #iran since May 2020. He has been held in a prison in Mashhad. In December last year, Ben went on hunger strike for over a month because the prison guards wouldn't let him call his family on Christmas day. pic.twitter.com/Wol3BuYHE2 — Pod Hostage Diplomacy (@PodHostageDiplo) October 5, 2022

In the clips, Kohler wears a headscarf and purportedly describes herself as an “intelligence and operation agent of French foreign security service.” Paris purportedly says: “Our goals in French foreign security service is to put pressure on Iran's government.” The clips are part of what is described as a forthcoming documentary to air on Iranian state television. Iran Protests: Over 90 Killed in Nationwide Stir Over Mahsa Amini’s Death.

France did not immediately respond to the release of the video clips. However in May, the French government demanded their release and condemned "these baseless arrests." Their visit to Iran coincides with months of protests by teachers for higher wages in the country. Meanwhile, Iran has been roiled by weeks of protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after being detained by the country's morality police.