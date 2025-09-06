United Nations, September 6: The UN General Assembly (UNGA) has decided to resume a high-level international conference on the two-state solution on September 22, reviving a process that was put on hold this summer amid escalating violence in the Middle East. The Assembly on Friday adopted an oral decision proposed by Saudi Arabia on the resumption of the High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, Xinhua news agency reported.

After the adoption of the oral decision, both Israel and the US declared their disassociation from it, saying the resumption of the conference would prolong the war in Gaza and embolden Hamas. Ting Wu, deputy political counselor of the US mission to the United Nations, said her country would not participate in the conference. "The US opposes the oral decision seeking to resume the High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution during the UN General Assembly's High-Level Week, as we oppose the conference itself and the resolution that mandated it," Wu said on US' remarks on the UN General Assembly oral decision on the two-State solution. Gaza Has Become ‘City of Fear, Flight and Funerals’: UN Official Reports From Ground Zero.

She also added: "In addition, we were surprised and dismayed to see this proposal added to the agenda of the Assembly only yesterday afternoon, with no transparency about the text of the specific proposal, its budgetary impact, or feasibility for the UN to support." "We do not believe that the serious questions about the timing and manner of this proposal, raised by Israel in its point of order, were adequately addressed." "Advancing the date is an ill-timed publicity stunt that undermines serious diplomatic efforts to end the conflict."

"Far from promoting peace, the conference will prolong the war, embolden Hamas, and undermine efforts to achieve peace." Wu said that the "US will not participate in this insult to the victims of October 7 but will continue to lead real-world efforts to end the fighting and deliver a permanent peace". "Our focus remains on serious diplomacy, not stage-managed conferences designed to manufacture the appearance of relevance." ‘I’ll Always Be Friends With PM Narendra Modi, Nothing to Worry About’: Donald Trump Affirms ‘Special Relationship’ Between India-US (Watch Video).

"This latest move is yet another counterproductive gesture that only emboldens Hamas, prolongs the war by undercutting our diplomatic efforts to end the suffering in Gaza, free the hostages, and move the Middle East towards a brighter and more prosperous future, " she added. "For these reasons, the US dissociates itself from the oral decision." Resuming the conference during the UNGA's high-level week provides an opportunity for more heads of state and government to attend the event. It remains unknown whether Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas would be able to attend the conference in person, as the US has imposed a visa ban on Palestinian officials.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2025 07:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).