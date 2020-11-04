Rome, November 4: Italy will impose anti-virus night curfew from Thursday on account of the rising coronavirus cases. According to an AP report, there would be a nationwide curfew and tighter restrictions on the country’s regions where infections are surging and hospitals risk running out of beds for COVID-19 patients.

The regions that will be hit with the strictest limits are to be announced today. According to reports, the restrictions include at least a two-week ban on entering or leaving the region's territory and closure of all shops except essential ones like food stores. UK Announces Month-Long Lockdown as COVID-19 Tally Crosses One Million Mark.

There are several countries across the world which have announced the fresh lockdowns in a bid to stem the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a second national lockdown for England for four weeks to prevent a "medical and moral disaster". He said Christmas may be "very different" but he hoped taking action now would mean families can gather. Pubs, restaurants, gyms and non-essential shops will have to close.

