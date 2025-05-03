Durham, May 03: The death of experienced skydiver Jade Damarell has devastated her family, friends, and the close-knit skydiving community, after police confirmed that her fatal 10,000ft fall was believed to be a “deliberate act.” The 32-year-old, who had completed over 400 jumps, died on 28 April 2025 during a skydive in Peterlee, County Durham. Authorities and her skydiving club, SkyHigh Skydiving, revealed that a note was discovered outlining her intentions, confirming fears that the tragedy was not an accident.

Eyewitnesses described the harrowing aftermath, with one traumatised fellow skydiver arriving visibly shaken at a nearby farm. Local resident Nigel Wreford, 56, who lives close to the site of the incident, recounted how the distressed individual arrived at his home, incoherent and in shock. “It’s horrible. I can’t stop thinking about the girl and her family,” he said. US: Newlywed Woman Left Heartbroken After Army Veteran Husband Dies by Suicide Day After ‘Perfect’ Honeymoon, Months Later Receives Flowers He Ordered Before Death (Watch Video).

A friend of Jade also stated: “This wasn’t an accident. We believe she intended to take her life, sadly. She chose not to open her parachute and landed on her back.” British Couple Sign Up to Die in Double ‘Suicide Pod’ After Wife’s Dementia Diagnosis.

SkyHigh Skydiving issued a heartfelt statement, saying: “All indications from the police and British Skydiving are that this was a deliberate act taken to end her own life. This heartbreaking news has deeply affected all who knew her.”

Emergency services responded swiftly, but Jade was pronounced dead at the scene. An inquest is expected, with a file passed to the coroner. The club urged anyone struggling with mental health issues to seek help, emphasising that “even in the darkest moments, there is hope.”

