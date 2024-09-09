Peter and Christine Scott, a British couple married for 46 years, have made the difficult decision to end their lives together using a double suicide pod. Christine, 80, was recently diagnosed with early-stage vascular dementia, prompting the couple to seek assisted dying in Switzerland. They plan to use the Sarco death capsule, which offers a painless death by replacing air with nitrogen, causing unconsciousness and death within minutes. The Scotts, who lost their savings and home to cover rising care costs, informed their family of their decision, receiving reluctant support from their children. The couple hopes their decision will help push for the legalisation of assisted dying in the UK. They await the launch of the Sarco pod's new twin model later this year. Suicide Pod Sarco To Be Used for the First Time in Switzerland, Know All About the Portable Capsule That Causes Death by Hypoxia.

British Couple Sign Up for Double Suicide Pod

