Washington, January 6: Former President George W. Bush will attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. According to a CNN report, Bush and former first lady Laura Bush will attend the inauguration ceremony. They had also attended Barack Obama and Donald Trump's first inaugurations.

Freddy Ford, the spokesperson for the Bushes, tweeted that the pair “look forward to returning to the Capitol for the swearing-in of President Biden and Vice President Harris.” Donald Trump to Not Attend Joe Biden Inauguration, Say Sources.

George Bush & Wife to attend Swearing in of Biden & Kamala Harris:

President and Mrs. Bush look forward to returning to the Capitol for the swearing in of President Biden and Vice President Harris. — Freddy Ford 🆒 (@kyfredchicken) January 6, 2021

Jimmy Carter, on the other hand, will not be attending the ceremony. Carter is America's oldest living president. He has survived brain and liver cancer and was hospitalized in 2019, and senior citizens are more vulnerable to Covid-19 than younger people.

Biden's inauguration on January 20 will be largely virtual, with a televised parade in lieu of the typical large, crowded event.

