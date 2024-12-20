North Korea has reportedly started sending divorced couples to labor training camps, subjecting them to forced labour, to “stabilise social order.” This controversial measure, reported by Radio Free Asia, follows a surge in divorces since 2020, attributed to worsening living conditions during COVID-19 lockdowns. Authorities view the family as the “basic unit of society” and claim the move aims to curb societal instability caused by family breakdowns. Divorced individuals are reportedly detained together and required to perform hard labor, with critics labeling the policy as a harsh attempt to enforce conformity. The policy highlights the repressive measures employed by the regime to address social challenges, raising international concerns about human rights violations in the country. North Korea Detonates Roads to South Korea, Aims to Cut Off Connectivity, Says Seoul (Watch Video).

North Korea Starts to Send All Divorced Couples to Labor Training Camps

