Mumbai, May 05: King Charles, who succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth, as ruler of the United Kingdom and 14 other nations in September, will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, in a ceremony replete with pomp, pageantry, and serious religious significance.

The crowning of England's and Britain's kings and queens has taken place in Westminster Abbey in London for the better part of a thousand years, and the ritual has remained mostly unchanged. King Charles III Coronation: Monarch's Throne to Have Tudor Crown, Subdued Celebration Than Queen Elizabeth II’s Ceremony.

At the Abbey, 38 kings and queens have been crowned. Though, Edward VIII, who abdicated to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson, and Edward V, who is said to have been one of two young princes who were killed in the Tower of London in the fifteenth century, were not crowned.

So, at what time will the coronation ceremony start, and when and how can be watched on Saturday? Scroll down to know more.

Coronation Day Schedule & Timings

3:00 PM IST - King Charles and Queen Camilla will leave Buckingham Palace to travel to Westminster Abbey in a procession that will cover little over a mile.

3:30 PM IST: The Archbishop performs the coronation ceremony in front of the royals and visitors at Westminster Abbey (church).

4:30 PM IST - The King and Queen will return to the Palace in a leisurely procession while greeting people.

6:45 PM IST - The Royals and the King see the flypast from the Royal family balcony and wave to the palace as is customary. King Charles III Coronation: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar To Represent India at British Monarch's Coronation Ceremony.

Live Streaming Details

This event will be carried on a number of worldwide TV networks, including the BBC, ABC News, CBS, CNN, Fox News, and NBC, on their various broadcasting platforms. The coronation is also expected to stream live on the Royal Family YouTube channel as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2023 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).