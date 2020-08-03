Islamabad, August 3: The Islamabad High Court on Sunday asked the Pakistan government to give Indian authorities a "chance" to appoint a representative in Kulbhushan Jadhav case. The Islamabad HC added that that the lawyer who will be appointed by India should be a Pakistan national. The hearing in the case was adjourned to September 3.

Today's hearing was only scheduled to arrange a lawyer for Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav. The Islamabad HC had constituted a bench to hear the plea submitted by the federal government against Jadhav's sentence on August 3. The Pakistan government, under the Presidential Ordinance, appointed a legal representative for Jadhav, who presented his case before the IHC. Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Pakistan Denied Unimpeded Consular Access, Blocked All Avenues For Remedy, Says MEA.

The federal government had approached the IHC on July 22, stating that Jadhav had refused to file a plea against his sentence. It added that Jadhav could not appoint a lawyer in Pakistan without assistance from India. On July 16, The Indian officials met Jadhav. Earlier, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry in a statement had said that it provided second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav at India's request.

Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016. The Pakistani government. claimed to have apprehended him from the restive Balochistan province, but the Indian government has accused the neighbouring nation of kidnapping him from the Chabahar port in border region of Iran.

