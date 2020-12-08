London, December 8: A 90-year-old woman Margaret Keenan becomes the first person to get COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, under the mass vaccination programme in the United Kingdom that began on Tuesday. Keenan was administered the vaccine shot the local hospital in Coventry, central England, on Tuesday morning at 06:31 GMT, a week before she turns 91. “I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Keenan as per the reports. Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 Vaccine Approved by UK for Rollout, to be Made Available Across The Country From Next Week.

The vaccine will be initially administered to people over the age of 80 years and medical staff and workers. Around 70 hospitals will administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to the citizens around the country. With this UK becomes the first country in the world to undertake the mass vaccination progarmme against COVID-19. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine: All You Need to Know About 'World's First Approved Vaccine' to be Available For Use in UK From Next Week.

The UK Health Department on December 2 cleared Pfizer-BioNtech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate for usage and the government has rolled out the mass vaccination programme within a week of its approval. UK has secured 800,000 doses of this vaccine to start with, but orders have been placed for 40 million in total, enough for 20 million people as two doses are needed.

