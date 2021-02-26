Abuja, February 26: School children in Nigeria were once again targeted by rebellions on Friday. Armed bandits abducted schoolchildren in northwest Nigeria's Zamfara state. It is the second such incident this month. However, the exact number of students abducted is still not known. Nigeria: 81 Boko Haram Militants Killed in Army's Clearance Operations.

A teacher of the school news agency AFP that kidnappers took away girls from aa hostel in Zamfara. Around 300 girls were reportedly missing after the kidnapping incident. Meanwhile, police have still not confirmed the incident. Till now, no terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping.

On February 17, A group of gunmen kidnapped hundreds of students of the Government Science Secondary School in the Kagara area of Nigeria's Niger state. Staff members of the school were also kidnapped. Kidnappers were wearing masks and military uniforms. They stormed into the school and overwhelmed security guards to kidnap the students. In December last year also, hundreds of school children were abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria.

