Washington, May 21: Three people were killed in a shooting at a bar in Kansas City in the US state of Missouri early Sunday, local media reported, citing police sources.

Two of the victims were killed at the scene, and a third victim died later at a hospital, said Kansas City police, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the police, two other injured people have been taken to the hospital.

